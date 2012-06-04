Justin Blackmon pleads not guilty to misdemeanor DUI

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Justin Blackmon pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated DUI charge in Stillwater, Okla. on Monday.
The not-guilty plea was entered and posted on Blackmon's court docket, which is viewable on the Oklahoma state court's website.
A hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. CT on July 24, three days before the Jaguars begin training camp. Blackmon faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, but Vince Stellino of The Florida Times-Union reported it's unlikely that Blackmon will serve jail time.
Blackmon, 22, was officially charged with one count of aggravated DUI on Monday morning following his arrest early Sunday in Stillwater, where he played college football at Oklahoma State. To qualify for an aggravated DUI, an individual's blood-alcohol level must be above .15. Blackmon was booked into Payne County Jail on Sunday morning after admitting to consuming alcohol and registering a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit of .08. According to the affidavit, the second test sample registered a .26, the Tulsa World reported.
According to the affidavit, which also is viewable on the state court's site, Blackmon's breath smelled of alcohol and he admitted to the officer who stopped him that he had been drinking.
During his career at Oklahoma State, Blackmon was suspended for one game during the 2010 season after being arrested on a DUI complaint in Carrollton, Texas. Though Blackmon, a first-round draft pick, has yet to sign an NFL contract, he is subject to discipline under the NFL's drug and personal-conduct policies.