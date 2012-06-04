Justin Blackmon pleads not guilty to misdemeanor DUI

Blackmon, 22, was officially charged with one count of aggravated DUI on Monday morning following his arrest early Sunday in Stillwater, where he played college football at Oklahoma State. To qualify for an aggravated DUI, an individual's blood-alcohol level must be above .15. Blackmon was booked into Payne County Jail on Sunday morning after admitting to consuming alcohol and registering a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit of .08. According to the affidavit, the second test sample registered a .26, the Tulsa World reported.