Justin Blackmon of Jags reportedly had groin surgery

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Justin Blackmon for the first four games of the season due to a suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. They might also be without the second-year wide receiver for the start of training camp.
Blackmon recently underwent groin surgery, reports Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. He was able to participate in last month's minicamp on a limited basis before sitting out the final session, ostensibly due to the injury.
The Jaguars have not provided a timetable for a return, but it's safe to assume Blackmon will be back to full health by the time he's eligible to play in Week 5.
Blackmon led all NFL rookies with 64 receptions and 865 yards last season. If he misses time in training camp, it will present an opportunity for rookie Ace Sanders to see increased reps opposite Cecil Shorts. As a poor man's version of St. Louis Rams rookie Tavon Austin, Sanders is an intriguing wild card for a Jaguars team lacking depth at the wide receiver position.