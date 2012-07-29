Justin Blackmon, Kendall Wright final unsigned picks

As for the Jaguars, they have every right to protect their interests, but at some point they need to get Blackmon into the fold. The club moved up in the draft to select Blackmon, who didn't exactly have a spotless off-field track record to begin with. So if the Jaguars are forced to cut Blackmon down the line, he clears waivers and is able to double-dip, general manager Gene Smith may not be around in 2015 to tell ownership how he saved the team nearly $3 million in base salary by securing "offset" language in the contract. With Maurice Jones-Drew a legitimate camp holdout, the Jaguars can't afford to not have their two best offensive weapons on the field during Mike Mularkey's first camp.