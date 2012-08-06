Justin Blackmon, Jacksonville Jaguars sign contract

The last remaining rookie holdout is coming to work.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that the team and the No. 5 overall draft pick, Justin Blackmon, have agreed to terms on a contract. Blackmon is expected to sign his contract Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Blackmon's deal is worth $18.5 million over four years, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Albert Breer. The deal is fully guaranteed.
The two sides had been butting heads over contractual language following Blackmon's DUI arrest in June. It's so far unclear how they settled the dispute. The new collective bargaining agreement's slotting system has made financial terms relatively easy to agree on.
Blackmon pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence of one year. It was his second alcohol-related arrest.
The big wideout from Oklahoma State missed 11 days of training camp counting Monday's practice.
Blackmon's arrival comes at the right time. Jaguars offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski admitted Monday that the team's passing game is "not very good." The team's No. 1 receiver Laurent Robinson has struggled in practice, and the team has very little depth at the position.
Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis told NFL.com that Blackmon will have a steep learning curve now that he will be in camp more than a week after everyone else.
"When I was a rookie, I wanted to get into camp," Lewis told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel on the "Double Coverage" podcast on Monday. "I couldn't imagine holding out as a rookie with this playbook. It's one of the most complicated playbooks that I've ever had. It's going to be tough. He's going to have to be on his horse when he gets to camp."
The Jaguars traded up to draft Blackmon to give quarterback Blaine Gabbert another playmaker. Now it's time for Blackmon and Gabbert to go work together.