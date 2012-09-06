Justin Blackmon injures ankle in Jaguars practice

Rookie wide receiver Justin Blackmon was a revelation for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason, and the team is hoping their first-round draft pick can keep it going Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Blackmon suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's practice and the Jaguars will examine him for swelling before setting him free for Thursday's session, The Florida Times-Union reported.
It's not considered a serious setback, but Blackmon needs all the practice he can get after a lengthy absence set him back during the summer.
He didn't appear to skip a beat catching 10 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown during his first NFL preseason. Two of those receptions went for 20-plus yards and five of the catches generated first downs, something Blaine Gabbert and the Jaguars sorely lacked a season ago.
We'll monitor the injury but our guess is that Minnesota's defense is going to get a heavy dose of Blackmon come Sunday.