Justin Blackmon: I don't have substance-abuse issues

Published: May 13, 2013 at 07:42 AM

Justin Blackmon was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars a little more than a year ago. In that brief time, he has an ugly DUI arrest to go with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Red flags are flapping around the talented second-year pro, but Blackmon told reporters Monday that he doesn't believe he has a drinking or substance-abuse problem.

"No, I would say I don't," Blackmon said at organized team activities, according to a transcript released by the Jaguars. "Out of this whole thing, one of the main things I would say that I had a problem with was just making a poor decision, making a selfish decision at that and not thinking about the long term of it and just thinking about at the time.

"If you want to ask if I have a problem? I have a problem with making a poor decision."

Blackmon was asked about his future intentions.

"Just lean on my support group," he said. "(General manager) David (Caldwell) and (coach) Gus (Bradley) have been very supportive ever since they've been here. I've been going in and talking to them almost every day so having them there, having the teammates that I have here have been very supportive and it feels good to have people I can lean on and talk to."

Blackmon chose not to comment when asked if he has plans to check himself into a rehabilitation clinic. He said he's "very confident" this will be the last time he encounters off-the-field issues.

For his sake, it better be. Blackmon has a ton of talent, and his statistical uptick late in his rookie season showed his substantial promise. Still, he's one slip away from putting everything in jeopardy.

