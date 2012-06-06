Justin Blackmon: I don't have a drinking problem

"First off, I want to apologize to Gene and Mr. (Shahid) Khan and Coach Mularkey," Blackmon said. "The whole organization, teammates, everyone that my poor judgment brought bad press to. I want to apologize to fans or people that looked up to me. What I did, the decision I made over the weekend, that might be questioning who I am. I just want to apologize for that and let people know that's not who I am, that's not who I'm going to be."