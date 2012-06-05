Justin Blackmon 'humble' after returning to Jaguars

Justin Blackmon was back with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, two days after his DUI arrest in Oklahoma. The rookie wide receiver has yet to speak with the media, but he did talk to Jaguars great Fred Taylor.
Taylor happened to be in the building to address the team's rookies, and he also had a private conversation with Blackmon, the No. 5 overall draft pick. John Oesher of Jaguars.com spoke with Taylor, who said Blackmon struck him as "humble."
That's the attitude the Jaguars want. Blackmon reportedly was argumentative when pulled over by police.
"It's (look in the) mirror time," one Jaguars official told Len Pasquarelli of Sports XChange on Tuesday. "He's going to have to 'fess up,' take ownership of the situation, and lay out a course for dealing with this thing head-on."
Blackmon, who pleaded not guilty Monday to a misdemeanor DUI charge, also was expected to meet with general manager Gene Smith and coach Mike Mularkey on Tuesday.
UPDATE: The Jaguars announced that Blackmon, Smith and Mularkey will be available to the media Wednesday at EverBank Field.