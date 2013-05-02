Justin Blackmon has Jaguars coach Gus Bradley's trust

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the Jacksonville Jaguars can cut wide receiver Justin Blackmonwithout owing him another dime.
As expected, the Jags have no plans to take such drastic action with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft following his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
New head coach Gus Bradley has had six or seven conversations with Blackmon since the league announced the ban. "I told Justin I do trust him," Bradley told the Florida Times-Union. "He understands we're disappointed in what took place. I really try to maintain my focus on making sure he has a clear vision of what we expect from him. We've had great conversations since this came out."
Bradley's trust is directly proportional to Blackmon's ability to stay out of trouble going forward. As is the case with other players who have violated the substance abuse policy, such as Fred Davis and Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins, Blackmon is one more positive test away from being suspended for an entire season.
If that happens, Blackmon can kiss goodbye to what's left of his four-year, $18.5 million contract.