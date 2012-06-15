Justin Blackmon DUI arrest video hits the web

A 45-minute video chronicling the aftermath of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Justin Blackmon's June 3 aggravated DUI arrest now is available for viewing.
First Coast News in Jacksonville obtained the video from the Stillwater Police Department in Oklahoma through a public-records request.
Blackmon, chosen fifth overall in this year's draft by the Jaguars, dons a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey as he attempts to answer questions from authorities inside a jailhouse booking room.
Jeremiah: Jags didn't make mistake
The Jaguars did their due diligence on Justin Blackmon, and his character wasn't an issue, Daniel Jeremiah writes. More ...
"I'm literally not a drinker," Blackmon says at one stage.
"When's the last time you drank heavily?" the jailer asks.
"Well, I mean, I drank tonight," Blackmon says, "but this is the first time I've been here in Stillwater."
The former Oklahoma State star wideout, who pleaded not guilty to the aggravated DUI charge, fumbles through a series of basic questions on the tape. He eventually registered .24 and .26 blood-alcohol levels -- three times the legal limit for driving in Oklahoma.
When the jailer asks if he's married, single or divorced, Blackmon responds: "Um, neither. I mean I'm single."
"Are you employed?" the jailor asks.
"No," Blackmon responds.
In theory, Blackmon was very much aware of his new upcoming job with the Jaguars, a role attached to a promising paycheck. The team has remained behind its first-round pick, but his eventual contract could be an interesting one, and he still could face suspension or other punishment from the NFL.