Justin Blackmon arrested for marijuana possession

The last we heard from Justin Blackmon, the indefinitely suspended Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was "getting help" and "keeping a low profile" in the Oklahoma City area.
That low profile ended Wednesday.
NFL Media confirmed with Jenny Wagnon-Monroe of the Edmond, Oklahoma Police Department that Blackmon was arrested for possession of marijuana Wednesday night. Police pulled Blackmon over for a traffic violation after he took a left turn into oncoming traffic.
Police smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Blackmon's car, and he admitted to smoking a blunt while driving. There was another blunt in the vehicle and Blackmon also didn't have any identification on him.
Blackmon has also been arrested twice for driving under the influence. His current indefinite suspension is for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early last month that the Jaguarsremain open to bringing Blackmon back into the fold if the NFL reinstates him during the 2014 season.
"I'm just praying that he gets the help he needs. I'm just praying that he gets right," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Thursday via The Associated Press. Bradley admitted that an incident like this "creates more conversation" about possibly cutting ties with Blackmon.
