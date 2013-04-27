Justice Cunningham is 2013 NFL Draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Around the League

NEW YORK -- And in the end, there was only one sliver of drama left at Radio City Music Hall.

Who is this year's "Mr. Irrelevant"?

With the No. 254 and final pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected South Carolina tight end Justice Cunningham.

Cunningham can look to a fellow Gamecock for inspiration in matters of relevance. Kicker Ryan Succop was the final pick of the 2009 draft. He hasn't missed a game in four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the second consecutive year "Mr. Irrelevant" landed with the Colts. Quarterback Chandler Harnish was selected No. 254 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made the team out of camp, was waived midseason and eventually re-signed. He recently won a confusing bet with Matt Hasselbeck.

In what has become an NFL draft tradition, Paul Salata -- founder of "Irrelevant Week" -- announced the final pick of the draft. If he so chooses, Cunningham will be the guest of honor during a week-long celebration in Newport Beach, Calif. A parade, trophy and gifts are involved. This actually happens.

Salata, who had a brief NFL career in the 1950s, works under the motto of "doing something nice for no reason." Salata has been to 38 NFL drafts, making him one of the event's most enduring figures.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

