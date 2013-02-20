Jury in Alfonzo Dennard case to resume deliberations

The jury in the assault case of New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard deliberated for six hours on Tuesday but did not reach a verdict, the Boston Herald reported.
Deliberations are scheduled to resume today at 10 a.m. in Lincoln, Neb., where Dennard is charged with punching a police officer outside of a bar in April 2012.
Dennard testified that he only pushed the officer. He's charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and third-degree assault, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
The Patriots knew of Dennard's upcoming case when they drafted him in the seventh round in 2012. He started seven games in 2012 and had three interceptions.
If he's eligible to play, Dennard is expected to compete for a starting position with the Patriots this season.