Junior Seau's death a sobering moment for NFL

Those who suffer with depression often do so in silence, without many of those closest to them knowing. There is so much we don't know about Seau's death, but it's hard not to think about former Bears defender Dave Duerson's recent suicide. Duerson shot himself in the chest and requested that his brain be studied for signs of disease. In October of 2010, Seau survived a crash where his car plummeted 100-feet down a cliff. Seau told authorities he fell asleep while driving.