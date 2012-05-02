Junior Seau dead at 43; medical examiner rules suicide

"We were shocked to hear of the initial reports regarding Junior Seau earlier today and are deeply saddened by the news of his death," the New England Patriots said in a release. "We were fortunate to have had Junior join the Patriots in 2006 and are thankful for his many contributions to the team over the next four years. He had a legendary NFL career and his unrivaled passion for the game quickly made him a fan favorite here in New England. This is a sad day for the entire Patriots organization, our coaches and his many Patriots teammates. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his many friends who will mourn this loss."