Junior Seau buried in Southern California hometown

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Junior Seau has been buried in his hometown after a private funeral.
Members of Seau's family and former teammates, including LaDainian Tomlinson, were among those packing a church for the funeral, followed by burial at Eternal Hills cemetery.
Seau committed suicide May 2 at his Oceanside home. He played parts of 20 seasons in the NFL, with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.
On Friday night, up to 60,000 fans were expected at a public memorial service at Qualcomm Stadium, where Seau starred for 13 seasons with the Chargers.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press