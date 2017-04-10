Junior Galette arrested on conduct, failure to comply charges

Published: Apr 10, 2017 at 03:37 PM

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette is in trouble with the law again.

Galette, 29, was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Friday night on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police orders, the Biloxi Police Dept. confirmed to NFL.com.

"We are aware of the incident," the Redskins said in a statement. "We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment."

According to Biloxi Police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes, an officer responding to a report of a possible fight at a concert outside MGM Park in Biloxi saw Galette striking another individual. When the officer told Galette to stop, he ran away. The officer eventually caught up with Galette and used a stun gun on him before arresting him.

Rhodes said Galette cooperated with officers after his arrest and he was released from custody a short time later after posting bond. Rhodes added that Galette likely wouldn't have been arrested if he intially cooperated with police.

During Galette's 2015 offseason with the Saints, he was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges -- both of which were eventually dropped -- and was hampered by a torn pectoral muscle. The confluence of those scenarios made Galette expendable, and New Orleans released him.

After spending two seasons with the Redskins without playing a down, Galette signed his third contract with the team in January. During training camp he torn his Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2015 season. He suffered another torn Achilles in March 2016, this one to his opposite leg, during a workout session.

