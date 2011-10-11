Jump in offense has Reed crying foul over league's rule changes

"When Mike Singletary and all those guys played the game, it was a different football game. They didn't have all them rules," Reed said. "It was football how I grew up playing football. Without all the rules, there's one football, that 11 against this 11. It's tackle football, let's go. Anything goes, so they got rid of the anything-goes attitude and are now trying to protect guys from a life standpoint because of all these injuries."