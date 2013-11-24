Julius Thomas' status for Broncos-Patriots in question

The Denver Broncos might be without one of their dynamic pass catchers for Sunday's prime-time showdown with the New England Patriots.
The status of Broncos tight end Julius Thomas is still up in the air as he deals with a nagging knee injury.
However, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Thomas' status for Sunday night "is not looking good," according to a person who spoke to the tight end.
In Thomas' stead, the Broncos likely will lean on Jacob Tamme and Joel Dreessen against the Patriots. Neither replacement can come close to replicating Orange Julius' combination of size and speed in the passing game.
- Minnesota VikingsAdrian Peterson was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but Rapoport reported the running back would play.
The playoff picture
How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...
- Greg Jennings also is expected to play this week after missing the Vikings' Week 11 game with an Achilles injury, Rapoport reported on "GameDay Morning." As expected, Jennings is active.
- Haloti Ngata will play against theNew York Jets despite dealing with a knee injury. Corner Lardarius Webb (abdomen) is also active for the Baltimore Ravens.
- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey is out Sunday against the Carolina Panthers as he continues to deal with gallbladder and kidney issues, NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported. Pouncey is offically inactive.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Brett Keisel (foot) and LaMarr Woodley (calf) are inactive against the Cleveland Browns. The veterans also missed last week's win, but their absence will make life easier for Jason Campbell.
We will update this post with key injuries throughout the morning, so refresh this page early and often as kickoffs approach.