Julio Jones will miss rest of Atlanta Falcons' season

Published: Oct 09, 2013 at 10:59 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

There will be no miracle second opinion for the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones. The star receiver will have season-ending surgery on his foot next week, a source informed of the medical opinion told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. The team later confirmed the news and placed the receiver on injured reserve Thursday.

Jones went to get a second look on his foot by a specialist in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday. The tests confirmed what was feared all along: Jones won't play again until 2014. Falcons coach Mike Smith was not optimistic about Jones' chances when speaking with the media Wednesday.

It's hard to overreact to this news. The Falcons already were in deep trouble this season, and Jones is the most valuable player on the team not named Matt Ryan. Atlanta's season looks all but done.

Jones was off to the best start of his young career. He leads the league in receptions with 41, and he leads all wide receivers in the NFL with 580 yards on the season. (Jimmy Graham has more.) His one-handed 46-yard catch against the New York Jets on Monday night might just be the best play ever made by a player who just suffered a season-ending injury.

With an open roster spot following Jones' injury, the Falcons have been talking with free-agent receiver Brian Robiskie, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the talks. Robiskie's father, Terry, is the Falcons' wide receivers coach. The hope is to have a deal by Wednesday night.

UPDATE: The bad news continues for the Falcons. Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "Around the League Live," via a source close to the receiver, that it's possible Roddy Whitecould miss the Falcons' Week 7 game as he tries to heal from an injured hamstring and a high ankle sprain that has bothered him all season.

Rapoport added, however, that it's tough to predict White's availability because of the Falcons' bye week and the receiver's history of playing through injuries. He's never missed a game in his nine-year NFL career.

