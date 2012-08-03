Julio Jones, Roddy White the best NFL wideout duo

We've talked up the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones as a potential top-five receiver all offseason. Now teammate Roddy White is doing the work for us.
"He's going to be really good this year. I mean really, really special," White said.
The duo's competitiveness and confidence showed in a recent interview with NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer. The Associated Press writes that White and Jones believe they can be the top wide receiver duo in the league.
It's not a crazy thought. The top three receivers in the game -- Calvin Johnson, Andre Johnson, and Larry Fitzgerald -- all lack a great No. 2 wideout. (Titus Young could change that for Johnson and the Detroit Lions.)
We looked through each roster to see if any duo beats White and Jones. Tight ends are not allowed to be used in this discussion, so combining the New England Patriots' Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski doesn't count.
After thinking about it a while (drum roll, please), we'd take the Falcons. If we could pick one wide receiver duo, just for 2012, it would be White and Jones. Here's the entire top top-five.
- Roddy White and Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: The versatility of both players puts them over the top.
- Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers: They get knocked ever-so-slightly because Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy's system make them look so good.
- Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers: These two young players complement each other so well. (Assuming Wallace shows up for work.)
Honorable mention: Calvin Johnson and Titus Young (Detroit Lions), Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd (New England Patriots), Miles Austin and Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys).