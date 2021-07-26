Julio Jones poised to elevate Tennessee Titans' offense in 2021

For starters, Downing now has two incredibly gifted receivers in Jones and third-year pro A.J. Brown. Both can line up in multiple spots, including the slot. In limited sample sizes a season ago, both ate while working from the inside, with Brown ranking second in yards per route run from the slot, per Next Gen Stats, trailing only the oft-injured Deebo Samuel; Jones tied for 12th.

If past history is any indicator, Downing will live in "11" personnel -- that's what he did in 2017 as the Raiders offensive coordinator, operating with three wides 71.3 percent of the time, per Next Gen Stats. Between Jones' arrival and the addition of receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency, Downing has the necessary pieces to do so. That said, in speaking with Downing earlier this offseason, it was clear he's not married to anything other than making this offense soar.

"I am not as caught up in putting Todd Downing's stamp on the offense as I am coming up with what the right recipe for the ingredients we have is, and making sure that we're as competitive and consistent as we can be," he said.

Perhaps that's Downing indicating that he won't be as stingy when using play-action as he seemed to be in Oakland. (The Raiders ranked 30th in the league in play-action rate in 2017.) Smith's offense used play-action often and effectively with quarterback Ryan Tannehill at the helm. While it's true that Tannehill completed a higher percentage of his passes without play-action last season (68.3% to 60.5%), his 9.7 yards per attempt with play-action trailed only Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins.

Now throw Jones into a mix that also features running back Derrick Henry, coming off a 2,000-yard season (and his second with 1,500-plus rushing yards), and you can understand why that portion of the Downing/Raiders playbook needs to modified. There is just too much big-play capability.

Defenses that struggled to contain the Titans in the past now must be wondering, at least on paper, how in the hell they can slow this unit down. Slide a safety to Julio's side, leaving Brown singled on the back side or in the slot? Do the reverse and let Jones face single coverage? Add a sixth or seventh defensive back to eliminate gaps in the secondary? That means a heavier dose of Henry. Ask Josh Norman and anyone else who's tried to wrangle that dude one-on-one how poorly that can go.