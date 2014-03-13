Julian Edelman meeting with San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a wide receiver to join the passing-game trio of Michael Crabtree, Anquan Boldin and Vernon Davis.
Julian Edelmanis taking his first visit Friday with the 49ers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via someone who has spoken with the free agent.
A Bay Area native, Edelman is from Redwood City and spent time at the College of San Mateo. The 49ershad a high grade on him coming out of Kent State as a converted quarterback five years ago, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Edelman has already turned down an offer from Patriots, per Rapoport, and is now intent on gauging his market value before making a decision.
Separate reports have connected him to the Browns and Ravens, but he's in danger of taking a backseat to Andrew Hawkins and Steve Smith, respectively, in the plans of those organizations.
Edelman isn't the only wide receiver on San Francisco's radar. The team is also interested inHakeem Nicks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The 49ers were reportedly eyeing Nicks as a trade target ahead of last October's deadline. They will have competition this time around.
Nicks is scheduled to meet with the Colts on Friday. The Panthers have also targeted him as a potential Steve Smith replacement, Rapoport reported.
One potential hang-up for the 49ers is that they are tight against the salary cap and also have a need at cornerback.
UPDATE: Rapoport reported Friday that Emmanuel Sanders will visit the 49ers on Saturday, following his meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.