Judges question lawyers at Tom Brady suspension appeal

While reading the tea leaves from judges' questions can be misleading, the judges spent considerable time on the underlying facts of the case and the strength of the evidence against Brady, with one member of the three-judge panel, Judge Denny Chin, saying the evidence of ball tampering was "compelling, if not overwhelming." The judges also asked repeatedly about the destruction of Brady's cell phone while the investigation into Deflategate was on-going and about the deference to Goodell having the authority to act as an appeals officer, powers given to him in the collective bargaining agreement.