Judges question lawyers at Tom Brady suspension appeal

Published: Mar 03, 2016 at 11:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

NEW YORK -- More than a year after officials found numerous footballs used by New England Patriots in the 2015 AFC Championship Game to be underinflated, lawyers for the NFL and Tom Brady were back in court Thursday, this time for the league's appeal of a lower court's decision to vacate the four-game suspension NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell imposed on the Patriots quarterback.

On what was supposed to be a day devoted to whether District Court Judge Richard Berman had correctly applied the law in overruling a decision by an arbitrator -- in this case Goodell -- the 1 hour, 13 minute hearing instead involved a barrage of questions directed at lawyers for the league and Brady, with the most pointed saved for Jeffrey Kessler, Brady's attorney.

While reading the tea leaves from judges' questions can be misleading, the judges spent considerable time on the underlying facts of the case and the strength of the evidence against Brady, with one member of the three-judge panel, Judge Denny Chin, saying the evidence of ball tampering was "compelling, if not overwhelming." The judges also asked repeatedly about the destruction of Brady's cell phone while the investigation into Deflategate was on-going and about the deference to Goodell having the authority to act as an appeals officer, powers given to him in the collective bargaining agreement.

After one of the judges said the destruction of the cell phone elevated the case from deflated footballs to an issue of obstruction, Kessler sought to explain the reason Brady typically destroys his used cell phones, citing privacy concerns. But Kessler was cut off.

"With all due respect," Judge Barrington Parker Jr. said. "Mr. Brady's explanation made no sense whatsoever."

But Parker also raised a critical point with the NFL's lawyer, Paul Clement: Is Goodell's role as judge, jury and enforcer so different from most arbitration cases that it limits the deference courts traditionally give to arbitrator decisions?

The answer -- and the appeals court's decision -- might not come for months. During a news conference just before the Super Bowl, Goodell would not discuss if the NFL would reinstate the suspension if the league wins the appeal.

Brady was suspended by the NFL last year after a league investigation by attorney Ted Wells concluded it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "generally aware" of team attendants deflating footballs prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 18, 2015.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW