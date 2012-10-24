Juan Castillo to blame for Eagles' late-game struggles?

Juan Castillo's tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator coincided with a disturbing number of blown leads in the fourth quarter.
Defensive end Brandon Graham said Wednesday that the late-game struggles can be explained by the Eagles' predictable schemes under Castillo. Graham said new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has discussed making adjustments in how the defense approaches crunch time.
"That's what he talked about, not being predictable in the fourth quarter, because by the fourth quarter everybody knows what we're going to do, and that's how we get beat," Graham said, via CSNPhilly.com.
Graham said Castillo had the tendency to work on different things in practice, but stick to his familiar gameplan on Sundays.
"I think we started running the same stuff over and over and not switching it up as much," Graham said. "A lot of time we ran the same coverage, stuff like that. I listen to the calls every play -- 'Coach, what do we have this play? What do we have this play,' and it was always pretty much the same stuff."
Graham has pulled the scapegoat card on Castillo. If the Eagles continue their late-game struggles, they'll have no one to blame but themselves.