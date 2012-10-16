Juan Castillo fired by Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles

"I want to make it clear that I have nothing but the ultimate respect for Juan Castillo as a coach and as a person," Reid said in a statement released by the Eagles. "He's one of the finest football coaches that I have ever worked with. He has served this organization extremely well for 18 years, and letting him go was a difficult decision. I know he will continue to be a successful coach in this league and wish he and his family nothing but the best.