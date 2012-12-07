Jovan Belcher video released by Kansas City police

The video shows Belcher and three police officers engaging in a polite conversation during the stop. Belcher said he was visiting a friend at a nearby building, which officers said was a better idea than driving. At one point, an officer tells Belcher -- still seated in his car -- "We're just trying to cut you a break here." Officers also are heard saying, "You live right here? You just need to go upstairs, dude" and "You know you got a lot to lose."