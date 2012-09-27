Joshua Cribbs sidelined after taking shot to helmet

Cleveland Browns returner Joshua Cribbs had to sit the remainder of Thursday night's 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after taking a vicious shot to the head during a first-quarter punt return.
Ravens linebacker Dannell Ellerbe dislodged the ball from Cribbs and knocked off his helmet. Cribbs' head slammed to the turf, and the Pro Bowl pick briefly lay on the turf. He also took an inadvertent cleat to the face.
Cribbs eventually walked off the field under his own power.
NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported that Cribbs tried to convince medical personnel he was fine, but the team took him to the locker room. The Browns announced soon thereafter that Cribbs wouldn't return.