Josh Sitton stands by Lions are 'scumbags' remarks

Hosting the Week 13 edition of Let The Sleeping Bear Lie is Green Bay Packers left guard Josh Sitton.
Sitton, you'll remember, called the Detroit Lions' defensive front "dirtbags" and "scumbags" prior to their Thanksgiving Day showdown.
Following the 40-10 loss -- in which the Lions outgained the Packers 561-126 -- Sitton called the game "embarrassing," but wasn't in the mood to withdraw his pregame comments.
"I said what I said," he said. "I'm not taking it back."
The Lions racked up seven sacks on the slow-triggered Matt Flynn, including a safety from Ndamukong Suh. Sitton clarified his pregame comments, pointing out he never said the Lions didn't have a good D.
"They play good. They play good up front," Sitton said. "No one ever said they're not a good front. We know that. I think they're probably the best inside front in the league. But like I said, I don't take anything I said back."
Good scumbags. Got it.
Detroit's defense played as if on a mission, but the team downplayed the idea that the comments provided added motivation.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz addressed the comments in a team meeting Wednesday night, so you know every man wearing Honolulu Blue was well aware Thursday.
"I don't know if you take it personally, but you sure as heck hear it," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "It's a fine line of making sure it motivates you and making sure you don't step over the bounds on the field. Those guys are motivated enough. This is the NFL. You don't need any extra motivation."
Perhaps they didn't need it, but the extra motivation sure didn't hurt, either.