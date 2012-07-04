Josh Scobee, Jaguars reportedly revisiting contract

We interrupt your Fourth of July celebration for a little kicker news.
Josh Scobee and the Jacksonville Jaguars have re-started contract negotiations, Vito Stellino of the Florida Times-Union reported Wednesday. Scobee and the Jaguars hadn't spoken in months and Scobee has grown increasingly frustrated with the process.
Recent deals for Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Connor Barth and Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater might have helped get talks started again. The Jaguars have until July 16 to sign Scobee to a long-term deal; after that, he can play only under the terms of his franchise tag.
We would break down Scobee's contractual demands further, but we feel like that would encroach on Around the League kicker contract beat writer Brian McIntyre's territory. Plus my barbecue delivery just arrived. What a country.