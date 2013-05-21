Josh Portis released by Seattle Seahawks after arrest

Eric Williams of The News Tribune reported Tuesday that the reserve quarterback was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday following his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of DUI. The team later confirmed that Portis had been released.
Portis was pulled over May 5 for allegedly speeding when a Washington State Patrol officer reported noticing "a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle." Portis reportedly sported "watery, bloodshot eyes" and admitted to downing tequila before taking the wheel.
This week, Pete Carroll's Seahawks came under fire after defensive end Bruce Irvin's suspension for performance-enhancing substance use. Irvin's suspension marked the seventh Seattle player to test positive for a banned substance since 2011.
Portis, 26, gave the Seahawks an athletic backup behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Brady Quinn, but he was no lock to make the roster even before his Cinco de Mayo mishap. Jerrod Johnson will step into the third QB spot for now, but don't be surprised if the Seahawks go on the hunt for a more reliable third option.