Josh Morgan struggling to recover from broken leg

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Morgan suffered the kind of injury last season with the San Francisco 49ers that seriously damages free agent value. That's why Morgan's pricey two-year contract with Washington was one of the most bizarre of the offseason.
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It's not like Morgan had great production in San Francisco. He was always known as a solid contributor and good teammate, but he never topped 700 yards in a season and he was coming off a fractured leg and ankle.
Eight months later, Morgan still isn't recovered. He didn't practice fully at Redskins OTAs and is limited in minicamp. He admitted to the Washington Times he's lost five inches off his vertical leap. Morgan hopes to be ready for training camp.
It's not like the Redskins don't have depth at wideout. Pierre Garcon signed for even bigger money to start. Santana Moss remains in town. Second year player Leonard Hankerson is a breakout candidate, although he hasn't practiced fully either all offseason coming off hip surgery.
There's not enough playing time for all these guys. Despite Morgan's price tag, he needs to show he is healthy again before he gets back on the field.