Josh Morgan: RG3 is three superstars rolled into one

It's been a few weeks since the Robert Griffin III hype machine took a lap around the NFL landscape. Luckily, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Morgan is here to serve as your conductor.
"He's as fast as Michael Vick but he can make all the throws that Peyton Manning can make, and he can make all the reads Tom Brady can make", Morgan told Ontaponline.com. "He's got the whole package."
(That, my friends, is the description of the greatest quarterback in NFL history. That is some high-quality hype.)
While Andrew Luck drew raves for his preseason performance with the Indianapolis Colts, Griffin largely flew under the radar. That's due in large part to a Redskins' offensive attack that veered toward the vanilla for four games.
Expect Mike Shanahan to open things up when the Redskinskick off the regular season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Griffin has a lot to live up to, but don't expect him to shrink from the challenge.