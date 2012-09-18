Around the League

Josh Morgan leads way to the ATL doghouse

Published: Sep 18, 2012 at 12:49 PM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With the Washington Redskins driving for what appeared to be a game-tying field against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, the relatively anonymous Josh Morgan became a household figure for all the wrong reasons.

With the game on the line, the Redskins receiver snagged a pass from Robert Griffin III that would have set up a 48-yard field goal attempt. Then Morgan made a troubling choice, launching the ball at a pushy Cortland Finnegan, which sent yellow flags flying. CUT TO: Billy Cundiff having zero chance at a way-too-long field goal try and the Redskins floating home with the loss.

Morgan and his uncouth behavior are not alone. He's just one of a handful of Week 2 goats lodged in a dark abyss we like to call the ATL doghouse.

»*New Orleans Saints defense:* This team is all over the map, pairing the NFL's third-best offense with a defense that sits dead last. It takes work -- human toil and effort -- to give up 461 yards per game, but the Saints have made it look easy. People predicted choppy waters for this team, but the 0-2 start is the result of a freakishly outmatched front seven giving up 186 yards per game on the ground. Ugliness and uproar abound.

»*Jeff Ireland, Miami Dolphins:* The general manager down in South Beach has been battered around like a ragdoll by the fans. That goes with the territory, but unleashing heat-seeking street language on a longtime season ticket holder is a disastrous trigger to pull in Week 2. "I thought I was saying it to myself under my breath, but I must have said it loud enough that he could hear it," Ireland wrote in a statement rich with larger questions about human existence.

»*Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears:* Cutler and the Bears were offseason darlings, but looked utterly lost in the woods against the Green Bay Packers. Now the fine people of Chicago are feeling around for sharp objects as they come to grips with the fact they've been led to water by a man named Lovie.

»*Santonio Holmes, New York Jets:* For all the chatter and madness this man has unleashed on an undeserving public over the past 365 days, you'd think he were something special. Not against the Pittsburgh Steelers he wasn't. Holmes' three catches for 28 yards did include a touchdown, but a man netting just 28 yards in a tone-setting grudge match needs to put his head down and get back to work.

Who's in your doghouse?

