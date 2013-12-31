Josh McDaniels will interview with Cleveland Browns

With word that the Cleveland Browns are zeroing in on Josh McDaniels, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that he hopes New England's play-caller will coach him "the rest of my life."
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that the Patriots have granted the Browns permission to meet with their offensive coordinator, according to a Cleveland source. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it's no sure thing that McDaniels would accept a role with the Browns, if offered.
"Josh is the best offensive coach I could ever imagine," Brady told WEEI-FM. "He's so prepared; he's so confident in what he does. He figures out a way every week to get us in the best position as players to win. I have so much respect for him and what he does for me, what he does for our team. He's just a great coach."
McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Broncos in 2010 on the heels of a videotaping scandal and losses in 17 of his final 22 games in Denver. Back then, current Browns general manager Michael Lombardi wrote for NFL.com that the Broncos didn't afford "enough time for the team to be fully developed, or enough time for McDaniels to grow into the job."
Lombardi's affinity for Belichick and his coaching tree is no secret, making McDaniels a logical target for a team that fired Rob Chudzinski after just one season.
Asked Tuesday about McDaniels possibly jumping ship, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters: "I'm not going to get into any of that. There are procedures for that in the league."
Brady was less robotic, saying of McDaniels: "He's got a lot of poise, got a lot of discipline. I hope he doesn't go anywhere. I mean, I'd love for him to coach me the rest of my life. But that's just the way it is. He's one of my best friends, and I love having him."
UPDATE: McDaniels' interview with the Browns is set for Saturday, Jan. 4, Rapoport reported, according to a source familiar with the coordinator's plans.
We break down all the Week 17 action and look ahead to the playoffs in the latest "Around The League Podcast."