Josh McDaniels to stay with New England Patriots

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the subject of head-coaching rumors over the past few weeks, which is a bit of a surprise considering his wayward time as the Denver Broncos' top man and middling effort as an offensive coordinator in St. Louis.
But he's not going anywhere.
NFL.com's Albert Breer cited a source in reporting Tuesday that McDaniels has committed to staying with the Patriots in 2013. It's not clear if rumored potential landing spots like the San Diego Chargers or Cleveland Browns asked McDaniels for interviews, but he did receive interest from multiple teams, according to Breer.
McDaniels spoke to reporters Monday about not wanting to move his family, and he added that any potential jobs were "irrelevant."
Despite roughly one wacky trick play per game and some early hiccups, McDaniels' return home has been a huge success. The Patriots scored 76 more points than any team in the NFL. They should have enviable continuity with almost all key offensive players, aside from wide receiver Wes Welker, locked up for next year as well.