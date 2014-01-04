Josh McDaniels, Bob Stoops targeted by Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network's "GameDay Morning" that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops are the team's top candidates to replace Rob Chudzinski.
McDaniels and Stoops are currently the only coaches the Browns are focused on, according to a source familiar with the team's thinking.
Stoops -- whose college team is fresh off an upset win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl -- has received NFL interest for the last several years, and a source close to him says he's finally interested this year.