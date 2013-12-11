Around the League

Josh McCown, John Abraham lead players of the week

Published: Dec 11, 2013 at 01:54 AM
Kevin Patra

There seemed to be a time warp in the NFL during Week 14.

Josh McCown

The average age of the Week 14 NFC players of the week is 35.7 years old. In NFL years, that is old-man range.

Josh McCown (age 34) continued his career renaissance under Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman. He completed 27 of 36 passes (75 percent) for 348 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 141.9 passer rating in the Bears' 45-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the bitter cold of Soldier Field. The performance earned McCown the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 14.

John Abraham (age 35) continues to make other teams wish they'd signed the veteran this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals pass rusher had three sacks, a forced fumble and six tackles in the 30-10 win over the St. Louis Rams, winning the defensive award for Week 14.

Kickers are allowed to be old. Phil Dawson, 38, scored 13 points in Week 14, including the game-winning field goal for the San Francisco 49ers, to earn the Special Teams Player of the Week award in the NFC.

Over in the AFC, Andy Dalton takes home the offensive award. The third-year pro completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6 percent) for 275 yards with three touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 120.5 passer rating in the Cincinnati Bengals' 42-28 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dalton also added an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali posted a team-best six tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in the 45-10 win at Washington, earning him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Matt Prater's record-setting 64-yard field goal earned him the AFC special teams award for Week 14. He could have missed five kicks and still won the award after that boot.

NFL Media will announce the players of the week every Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM." The list for Week 13 is right here.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Week 14 games. *

