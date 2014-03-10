Josh McCown: Free agency about more than money

Speculation about Josh McCown's future remains rampant as free agency approaches.
With the quarterback market shallower than a dog bowl, McCown sits as a prime target for teams in need of a veteran signal-caller.
McCown, who played well as the Chicago Bears' backup in 2013, said Monday morning on "Mike & Mike" that his decision is about more than money.
"If I leave Chicago, if that's the case, then that's the opportunity that I'm looking for and want to evaluate," McCown said, via the Chicago Tribune. "And then, once those opportunities come, it's, 'What's the coaching staff? What are the players there in place?' All those things about Chicago that made it come together, those are vital pieces and important things to a quarterback's success. So those are the things I'm going to want to evaluate as we go through this."
Later on ESPN, McCown reiterated that if he left Chicago it would be for a chance to compete for a starting job. He said Jay Cutler was "close to a brother," but added that the possibility of helping a young quarterback grow is intriguing.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week it was unlikely that McCown would return to Chicago. At the time, Rapoport named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets as two "realistic options" for the 34-year-old.
ESPN Chicago reported that the Bears, Bucs, Jets and Houston Texans were the four teams that have reached out to McCown thus far.
