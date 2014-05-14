Josh Johnson signs one-year contract with 49ers

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, two days after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Johnson and Niners coach Jim Harbaugh have legitimate history. Johnson had a previous stint in San Francisco before being released during final roster cuts during the 2012 preseason. Prior to that, he set numerous passing records at the University of San Diego under head coach -- you guessed it -- Jim Harbaugh.
Johnson, 27, joins a Niners quarterback group that includes Colin Kaepernick, Blaine Gabbert, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and undrafted free agent Kory Faulkner.
There's no reason why Johnson can't come out of that group as Kaepernick's backup.
