Josh Gordon won't be traded by Browns, Chud says

Silver: Cincy's Magic Mike
"We're not shopping Josh and we have no plans of trading Josh," Chudzinski told reporters Wednesday, per The Plain Dealer.
Last month, following the Browns' jettisoning of Trent Richardson, Gordon told reporters that Chudzinski told him that he wouldn't be traded.
Chud's most recent declaration of non-action came after NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Browns have talked to other teams including the San Francisco 49ers about Gordon and were seeking a second-round draft pick in exchange.
The same stance that was taken earlier in the week applies today: The Browns might not actively be shopping Gordon, but they sure can listen.
In a conference call with Detroit-area reporters, Chudzinski said that he told Gordon to "ignore the noise" about the trade rumors, per the Lions' official website.
Gordon has helped open up the Browns' offense since his return from suspension, and he is by far the team's most dynamic receiving threat.
Some off-field concerns and suspension risks make any Gordon trade tricky, especially if it involves a high draft pick. Still, that won't stop general manager Michael Lombardi and CEO Joe Banner from listening to offers, regardless of how many times the coach brushes aside the notion of a trade.