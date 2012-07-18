Josh Gordon takes 'Randy Moss-like talents' to Browns

The Cleveland Browns can't predict what they have in rookie wide receiver Josh Gordon, but the team burned a 2013 second-round draft pick in hopes of something special.
How does a young Randy Moss sound?
Hold your laughter. One NFL executive told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gordon, taken by the Browns in last week's supplemental draft, possesses "Randy Moss-like talents."
Gordon hasn't played in a game since 2010 (kind of like Moss), but he showed promise in teaming at Baylor with Robert Griffin III, now the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback. Gordon has favorable size. At 6-foot-3, 224-pounds, he's the same height and 2 pounds lighter than Andre Johnson. He's an inch shorter than Moss but with a thicker build. Gordon gives the Browns a big, strong wideout -- in theory.
Browns president Mike Holmgren has said from the start that he wants to build this team through the draft. The Browns have stuck to the playbook, acquiring running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden in April. The team believes Gordon -- alongside Greg Little -- can awaken the passing game, which has slept soundly for years.
Comparing anyone to Moss is a stretch. Besides, we have a more pressing question for this NFL executive: Assuming you aren't paid by the Browns, how are you explaining to your boss that you've just passed on selecting the next Randy Moss? Sounds like a fun chat.