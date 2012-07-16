Josh Gordon signs Cleveland Browns rookie contract

The Cleveland Browns and their 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft pick, Josh Gordon, have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, Adam Caplan of The Sideline View reported Monday.
According to Caplan, the contract is worth just over $5.3 million and includes $3.8 million in guarantees, which is consistent with Gordon's draft slot. The Browns selected Gordon with the second pick in the second round of Thursday's supplemental draft, making the value of his rookie contract equivalent to the 34th overall pick of this year's regular draft.
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Brian Quick, the first player selected in the second round of April's draft, signed a four-year, $5.386 million rookie contract that included $3.822 million in guaranteed money. Indianapolis Colts tight end Colby Fleener, the second pick of the second round, has yet to sign his deal, which has the same expected total value as Gordon's contract.
Given all the time Gordon missed during OTAs and minicamp, how much he will be able to contribute this season remains to be seen. While he adapts to the NFL, though, Gordon will earn the league minimum base salary ($390,000) and is expected to receive a signing bonus of around $2.325 million for a first-year cap hit of $971,209.