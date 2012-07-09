Josh Gordon reportedly won't fall past third round

In Around the League's heart-stopping Supplemental Mock Draft 1.0, we had former Baylor wide receiver Josh Gordon getting drafted in the fourth round. One report suggests that's a round too late.
Evan Silva of ProFootballTalk and Rotoworld reports that at least one NFC team has assigned a third-round grade on Gordon. Some Baylor folks believed Gordon was a superior player to Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick Kendall Wright when both players were at Baylor.
On Silva's Twitter account, he goes even further. He said there's "no chance" Gordon will get past the third round and added the team is from the NFC East. Which means we are going to conduct some irresponsible guesswork.
It's hard to imagine the New York Giants would be interested in Gordon considering their depth at receiver. (They also just drafted LSU's Reuben Randle.) The Philadelphia Eagles seems like a long shot with all their talent at the position.
That leaves Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys, two teams that could certainly use a developmental wideout. (Our Supplemental Draft correspondent Henry Hogdson had the Redskins taking Gordon in our mock draft.) Dallas has a huge need at its No. 3 position, and Jerry Jones isn't afraid to be aggressive. Washington used a pick in the third round of the 2009 supplemental draft on Jeremy Jarmon.