Josh Gordon of Cleveland Browns confirms third failed drug test

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon finally came clean about his third failed drug test, which NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer first reported July 13.
"Yeah, there was a failed test," Gordon told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer on Wednesday. "But definitely something I want to get past. Coming out here, I have a new experience, a new foundation to get started, and I don't really plan on looking back in the past anymore. I only look toward my future."
Gordon previously admitted to two failed drug tests while at Baylor, but he denied that he failed a third test after he transferred to Utah.
The wide receiver submitted to a drug test before the NFL Supplemental Draft and passed it.
Gordon also said he plans on staying drug-free.
"Seeing as I'm already a guy with a spotty background, it would make no sense to go back to doing the stuff that I was doing," Gordon said. "I mean, I have no thoughts of ever trying to be that person or be the bad guy that everybody (was) like expecting him to be. I don't want to be that person."
The Browns gave up a 2013 second-round draft pick in order to take Gordon in the second round of the supplemental draft earlier this month.
"We don't expect that to happen again, and when we go through the process of deciding that we are going to draft this player, we have to come to the conclusion that we feel like this is behind him," Browns coach Pat Shurmur said. "Now, I will say this and it may apply to you, me, everybody, people have things that happen in their background, some adversity, and I think it's fair to say that if they can overcome that, it makes them stronger in some ways. We anticipate that this will not be an issue, we are going to watch it closely and I think he understands how important it is to be a good teammate and be a good pro. That being said, I hope we don't have to discuss it anymore."