Josh Gordon of Cleveland Browns confirms third failed drug test

Published: Jul 25, 2012 at 02:15 PM

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon finally came clean about his third failed drug test, which NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer first reported July 13.

"Yeah, there was a failed test," Gordon told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer on Wednesday. "But definitely something I want to get past. Coming out here, I have a new experience, a new foundation to get started, and I don't really plan on looking back in the past anymore. I only look toward my future."

Instant Debate: Breakout stars

Who'll be the breakthrough studs of training camp? Our analysts reveal their picks, including Chargers WR Vincent Brown. More ...

Gordon previously admitted to two failed drug tests while at Baylor, but he denied that he failed a third test after he transferred to Utah.

The wide receiver submitted to a drug test before the NFL Supplemental Draft and passed it.

Gordon also said he plans on staying drug-free.

"Seeing as I'm already a guy with a spotty background, it would make no sense to go back to doing the stuff that I was doing," Gordon said. "I mean, I have no thoughts of ever trying to be that person or be the bad guy that everybody (was) like expecting him to be. I don't want to be that person."

The Browns gave up a 2013 second-round draft pick in order to take Gordon in the second round of the supplemental draft earlier this month.

"We don't expect that to happen again, and when we go through the process of deciding that we are going to draft this player, we have to come to the conclusion that we feel like this is behind him," Browns coach Pat Shurmur said. "Now, I will say this and it may apply to you, me, everybody, people have things that happen in their background, some adversity, and I think it's fair to say that if they can overcome that, it makes them stronger in some ways. We anticipate that this will not be an issue, we are going to watch it closely and I think he understands how important it is to be a good teammate and be a good pro. That being said, I hope we don't have to discuss it anymore."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE