Josh Gordon, NFL draft prospect, reportedly pulls quad

The Cleveland Browns were hardly the only team that showed up to watch former Baylor wide receiver Josh Gordon work out on Tuesday in anticipation of Thursday's NFL Supplemental Draft.
Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that 21 teams showed up and saw Gordon run a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. While that isn't quite as fast as some pre-draft buzz indicated, it's plenty quick for a 6-foot-3, 224-pound athlete.
Caplan also reported that Gordon had a 36-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-1 broad jump, which are very good numbers.
In the traditional draft process, the Pro Day is not the end-all, be all. It's a little more important for Gordon considering that teams haven't seen him play in 2010. This 40-yard time doesn't figure to increase the early round hype surrounding Gordon, but we doubt that it will hurt his buzz.
UPDATE: Caplan later reported that Gordon pulled his left quadriceps during his workout.