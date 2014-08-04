Josh Gordon back at practice with Cleveland Browns

With his "marathon" appeal session expected to wage on into Monday, the All-Pro wide receiver took to the field with his teammates in Berea, Ohio. Last season's league-leading wideout faces a potentially lengthy suspension for a positive drug test. NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that Gordon will participate in a teleconference Monday regarding his appeal.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Commissioner Roger Goodell would be part of the teleconference.
Gordon missed Thursday's practice in order to travel to New York for Friday's hearing with arbitrator Harold Henderson, who shut down the meeting at 7 p.m. ET and ordered it to continue Monday afternoon.
The Browns have yet to learn the fate of their finest player, but they won't need to wait much longer.
UPDATE: The hearing ended around 3 p.m. ET, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.