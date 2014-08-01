Josh Gordon appeals hearing to continue Monday

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that last year's league-leading wide receiver was not on hand as Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel slung passes to Cleveland's collection of pass-catchers.
Browns coach Mike Pettine later confirmed that Gordon was absent because the receiver is traveling for his appeal hearing on his lengthy suspension for a positive drug test that is slated for Friday in New York.
Gordon has participated in camp and drawn rave reviews for showing off the skills that helped him pile up 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns through the air during last autumn's breakout campaign.
UPDATE: Rapoport reported Friday night that Gordon's hearing ended at 7 p.m. ET and will continue Monday afternoon, according to a source informed of the process. Rapoport described it as a "marathon" session.
