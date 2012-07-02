Around the League

Josh Gordon a top prospect in NFL supplemental draft

Published: Jul 02, 2012 at 09:44 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

So now we know the NFL Supplemental Draft will be held July 12. We know the eight players eligible to be drafted.

The bigger question: Are any of these players worth getting excited about?

I don't actually know the answer to that question. Or most questions. So I called someone who could help me out: NFL.com and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah was working as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles during the buildup to last year's supplemental draft. He said this time of year is stressful for scouts as teams start scrambling to do their homework on these players. The process isn't made any easier by the fact that most teams are off for the Fourth of July. Teams will want to get workouts and medical examinations in before making a pick. There isn't much time to do that.

Jeremiah still had homework to do on this year's crop of options when I talked to him Monday, but he gave me a few good pointers.

Gordon building buzz

Josh Gordon, who caught 42 passes for 714 yards and seven touchdowns in 2010 at Baylor before transferring to Utah, is building buzz among NFL teams.

"I noticed him in 2010 while watching other players at Baylor. Just thought that guy is pretty good," Jeremiah said. "I saw him at Utah -- coaches were just raving how athletic and talented he was."

Utah's practice field was the only place to see Gordon last year because he sat out the 2011 season after transferring. He'll have to answer questions about why he suddenly went pro and if he's facing any new issues.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Gordon has good speed and looks like a pro receiver. He could be the most talented supplemental pick since linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round in 2006 and later made noise as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

It's early, but none of the other eligible players look like great prospects.

In the supplemental draft for a reason

Jeremiah pointed out that guys are in this draft for a reason. They have physical skills, but off-the-field issues or problems have kept them from top-prospect status. Gordon was suspended at Baylor after a drug arrest. Every player has a story; Syracuse fullback Adam Harris said in college that he had to quit football because of concussions. Teams have to consider things like that.

Knock players down a round

Jeremiah worked for two NFL teams. He told me squads generally knock a player down a round if they are in the supplemental draft. A player who normally would be graded as a third-round pick would be considered for the fourth round, for example. Teams are hesitant to give up future picks.

With that in mind, it would be surprising to see Gordon taken in the first two rounds. Then again, as I pointed out, I don't actually know anything.

