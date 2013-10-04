Josh Freeman, Vince Young top Buffalo Bills' QB list?

The Cleveland Browns aren't chasing after Josh Freeman, but the Buffalo Bills remain an option for the recently released quarterback.
With EJ Manuel expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks with the sprained LCL he suffered Thursday night, coach Doug Marrone said the team is evaluating the quarterback position. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported during NFL Network's "Around the League Primetime" that the Bills are keeping all of their options open.
1. Josh Freeman: He's looking for work and would give the Bills a guy who could start in Week 6. Freeman's a streaky passer with accuracy issues, but his arm is a rocket.
2. Vince Young: His preseason play with the Packers gave Green Bay a spark. Young's skill set would allow Buffalo to run its offense, and people forget he owns a 31-19 record as a starter.
3. Thaddeus Lewis: He currently sits on Buffalo's practice squad. Lewis started a game for the Browns last season and wasn't a disaster. He's a roster option if Buffalo wants to take one more look at Tuel.
4. Matt Leinart: He was a nightmare with the Bills in August, and we don't expect that to change. Leinart's on this list because Marrone's familiar with him, not because he's worth another look.
5. David Carr: A decidedly dull option, but a veteran who could serve as a patch. A very boring patch.
6. Chris Wesseling:The Around the League scribe has sneaky pocket presence and killer calves. Somebody will come calling if the Bills don't.
7. Tim Tebow: Not happening, but it would be fun.
Other options: Trent Edwards, Tyler Thigpen, Jordan Palmer, JaMarcus Russell, Caleb Hanie and -- just because it's fun to type his name -- Brett Favre.